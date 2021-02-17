Paddington 3 Is Happening!!!!!

Photo: Warner Bros.

The first good thing of 2021 has finally materialized with a paw full of marmalade: We’re getting a Paddington 3, and no amount of hard stares can stop our excitement!!! Variety is reporting that the film is in the “active development” stage, with the production company stating that “we can confirm Studiocanal is working very hard on film 3 with the utmost craft and care, as with film 1 and 2.” This echoes what star Hugh Bonneville teased in a BBC Radio interview last week, when he said the trilogy had “forward momentum” and was “somewhere on the horizon.” As of now, neither a Paddington 3 premise nor a supporting cast has been announced, but why wouldn’t Bonneville, Ben Whishaw, Sally Hawkins, the newsstand parrot, and the rest of the Windsor Gardens gang want to return to this perfect universe for children and adults? Especially if the villains’ disguise budget continues to be unlimited.