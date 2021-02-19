Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

It’s been exactly a year since Criminal Minds bowed after a fifteen-year run on CBS, which means dozens of bizarre killers are have gone uncaptured. Luckily for the residents of the Criminal Minds universe, Paramount+ is reportedly considering reopening the Behavioral Analysis Unit and getting the gang back together to stop more of the literally hundreds, if not thousands, of serial killers that are apparently on the loose at any given moment.

According to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner and executive producer Erica Messer is “on board to return” for a revived Criminal Minds, which debuted on September 22, 2005 and ended February 19, 2020. It’s currently not clear which of the show’s stars would potentially return for the series, said to be in “early development,” but we hope original cast member Mandy Patinkin is pursued as hard as the show’s fictional FBI agents pursued dozens of almost comically disturbed murderers each season.