There’s More Paranormal Activity Afoot With New Reboot

Photo: Blumhouse Productions

Good thing your sleep is already terrible, because Blumhouse is leaving the front door wide open for more Paranormal Activity and those demons never miss an open house. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Jason Blum and Paranormal Activity creator Oren Peli are producing a reboot of the horror movie franchise, which launched with the original film in 2007 and included five sequels, the latest of which is 2015’s Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension.

Per THR, Underwater filmmaker Will Eubanks will direct and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon will pen the reboot, which they describe as an “unexpected retooling” of the concept, for Paramount Players. The film, which will reportedly adhere to the series’ found footage style, is currently scheduled for release on March 4, 2022. Landon previously wrote Paranormal Activity 2, 3, and 4, as well as Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, so if he thinks there’s still water in that well, chances are it’s extremely spooky, demon-infested water.