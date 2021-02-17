Paris Hilton Got Engaged and Announced It on Her Birthday

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum. Photo: Shutterstock

Paris Hilton got one of her birthday gifts a few days early. The socialite-entrepreneur-model-musician is engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum, which she announced on Instagram on February 17. According to People, Hilton, who turns 40 today, said yes on February 13. “For my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. 🏝️,” she wrote on Instagram, including beachside pictures of the proposal. “As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. 💍 I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. ✨” Hilton first announced her relationship with VEEV Spirits co-founder Reum in April 2020 after they were spotted at a Golden Globes after-party together that January. The engagement comes days before the launch of Hilton’s podcast, This Is Paris — and because stars are not blind to opportunities for self-promo, she will talk more about her engagement on the premiere episode.