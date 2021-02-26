Pop Smoke’s New Song ‘AP’ Drops Ahead of His Posthumous Film Debut

Pop Smoke, movie star. Photo: Tracy Awino

Pop Smoke still has moves to make. A new track from the late Brooklyn rapper, “AP,” just dropped ahead of his posthumous film debut in Eddie Huang’s Boogie. In the signature BK drill style Pop Smoke is known for, “AP” is an intimidating anthem for Pop’s character, Monk, the basketball rival of protagonist Alfred “Boogie” Chin (Taylor Takahashi). We got the first glimpse at Pop Smoke as well as co-star Taylour Paige in the film’s first trailer last month. Boogie is director/writer Huang’s first feature-length project, following up his ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, based on his memoir. Boogie was shot prior to Pop Smoke’s death in February 2020. The 20-year-old was shot and killed in a home invasion while staying at a rental in Los Angeles. The LAPD has since charged four suspects with his murder.

Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon came out that summer, followed by a deluxe edition featuring Young Thug, Gunna, Burna Boy, Jamie Foxx, and more. The final week of Black History Month has been full of gifts, like New York rapper Bobby Shmurda coming home this week after serving over six years in prison. Listen to “AP” and fantasize about a Pop x Shmurda collab above.