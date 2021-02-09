The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting the Riverdale Treatment From Diablo Cody

Photo-Illustration: Vulture, Shutterstock and Cartoon Network

Sugar, spice, and everything nice. These were the ingredients chosen to create three perfect little girls. But Professor Utonium accidentally added one ingredient to the concoction — Chemical X. His eggo got preggo with mutant sperms, and that’s one doodle that can’t be undid, homeskillet.

This opening spiel to Diablo Cody’s upcoming Powerpuff Girls reboot is hypothetical, but Diablo Cody’s upcoming Powerpuff Girls reboot is absolutely real. Today, the CW announced that it has ordered a pilot from the Juno and Young Adult writer, based on the original animated Cartoon Network series. The series will follow Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup as “disillusioned 20-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?” Speaking for the world, we really do need this now more than ever. Greg Berlanti will executive produce, and if the pilot makes it to air, it will do so for the upcoming 2021–2022 CW season. We wonder if this has anything to do with CW’s Riverdale cast dressing as Powerpuff Girls for Halloween last year.