Prince Harry Has Already Cast His Future Crown Actor

Carpool Karaoke has been replaced with English Tea on the 405, with The Late Late Show welcoming a very special guest for last night’s episode: royal detractor Prince Harry, whose old pal James Corden convinced him to spend the day being a Los Angeles tourist on a double-decker bus. A corner pick-up, a cuppa, and a stop at the Fresh Prince mansion (with a virtual Megs!) later, Harry felt comfortable to get candid about how the “toxic” British news media fueled the couple’s decision to leave the royal family, and the melancholic reason why he doesn’t actually mind The Crown too much. “Of course, it’s not strictly accurate. It gives you a rough idea about that lifestyle what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else and what can come from that,” he explained, suggesting that the show should cast Damian Lewis to portray him. (Even if Harry initially thought the guy’s name was Daniel.) “I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing stories written about my family or my wife or myself. That is obviously fiction, take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Harry characterized the British press as cultivating an environment that was “destroying my mental health,” and reiterated the couple’s commitment to service while living in California, which will be a “continuation of what we were doing back in the U.K.” But how about some fun tidbits! Did you know that Queen Elizabeth sent Archie a waffle-maker for Christmas? Or that Harry and Megs watch Jeopardy! every night? Or that Megs calls Harry “Haz” as a cute li’l nickname? Well, now you do.