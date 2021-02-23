Photo-Illustration: Vulture, Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios and ABC

Remember when the most dramatic part of a Bachelor season was, like, a virgin jumping a fence in Portugal and running away from production? Simpler times. More than a week after Rachael Kirkconnell, the presumed winner of Matt James’s current Bachelor season, apologized for her history of “offensive and racist” behavior, former Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay believes that Kirkconnell’s subsequent call to action is disingenuous. Speaking on Tuesday’s Bachelor Party podcast, Lindsay noted how Kirkconnell recently posted a meticulously staged Instagram Story with a copy of Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man, a photo of which gave equal space to a cup of matcha tea and a fresh manicure. The 24-year-old contestant previously stated in her apology that she hoped she could “earn your forgiveness through my future actions.”

“You almost feel like you know everything you need to know about her in that picture,” Lindsay explained. “The fact that that’s what she decided to do. Several people sent me that Story. Her apology was well-written, it was pretty, and it was sincere. I’m not going to knock anyone’s apology. But then the next step is to take action. Taking action to me isn’t showing everybody that you’re reading the book. You have such a big platform. There’s a lot of people who don’t necessarily understand what Chris said in the interview or why people are so upset, so this is an opportunity for you to explain that.” Tenured Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison, as Lindsay noted, is also embroiled in his own scandal: He initially defended Kirkconnell’s racist past. Harrison temporarily stepped down from hosting the franchise as a result, and he apologized for “excusing historical racism.”

“Vapid is the word that comes to mind,” Lindsay added about Kirkconnell’s choice to Instagram-ify her anti-racist education. “I don’t think it could get any worse, unless he chooses Rachael.” As of Monday’s Bachelor episode, three contestants remain to compete for James’s heart: Kirkconnell, Bri Springs, and Michelle Young. Two of these women are far too good for him.