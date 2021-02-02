Rapper Silentó Charged With Murder in Death of His Cousin

Ricky Hawk, a.k.a. Silentó Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Rapper Silentó is facing a murder charge related to the death of his cousin Frederick Rooks, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Per a statement released on Twitter, the 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Ricky Hawk, is currently being held in county jail. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported that cops found Rooks shot to death in the street on January 21, along with eight bullet casings. Silentó’s involvement and motive remain unclear. According to the incident report, police obtained security-camera footage from homes in the area that captured at least one gunshot and several vehicles fleeing the scene. The “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” rapper, who rose to fame as a teen in 2015, had a tumultuous 2020. In October, he was arrested for allegedly driving 143 miles per hour. A month before that, he was arrested and charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening others with a hatchet.

Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks' death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/AfaA8CtXgx — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) February 1, 2021