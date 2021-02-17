Peacock Is Reheating The Real Housewives of Miami

The Real Housewives of Miami, gone too soon. Photo: Bravo

Peacock is saying “¡Dale!” to The Real Housewives of Miami. The streaming network announced that the Real Housewives series was back in development during a February 17 TCA presentation. Originally the seventh Real Housewives franchise, RHOM ran for three seasons, from 2011 to 2013, before becoming just the second Real Housewives series to be canceled (along with the one-and-done Real Housewives of D.C.). Fans have long been hungry for a Miami revival, and Housewives boss Andy Cohen heated up the rumors last year when he told Everything Iconic podcast host Danny Pellegrino he was trying to get the show picked up at Peacock. Cohen, set to executive produce, remained tight-lipped when a fan asked about the reboot on February 15’s Watch What Happens Live, after Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly reported rumors of the news at the beginning of February.

Peacock’s development announcement is shy on details, except for the fact that the show is being prepped at Peacock, rather than at Bravo. (Both are owned by NBCUniversal.) It’ll be the first streaming-exclusive Real Housewives series. And while a new cast hasn’t been announced, sources told both ET and Us that Bravo has been interviewing, and could be close to a finalized lineup. Another source told ET that former RHOM star Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of basketball star Scottie, is considering an offer to return, while Us noted that former stars Marysol Patton, Lisa Hochstein, and Adriana de Moura have all recently signaled they’d be open to returning.

Also in Peacock’s TCAs announcement is another hosting gig for Cohen. The streamer is picking up Ex Rated, which focuses on couples filling out exit surveys at the end of their relationships. “It will be hilarious, shocking, awkward, and even informative,” Peacock promises — as if we can’t get all that from a RHOM reboot, too.