Rebecca Black Celebrates 10 Years of ‘Friday’ With Stacked Remix

The weekend has come early. Rebecca Black released a new, totally stacked remix of “Friday” for the tenth anniversary of the viral hit that put her on the map. The remix transforms the song into a rowdy hyperpop celebration, with a little help from some friends: fellow maligned early ’10s stars 3OH!3, bounce queen Big Freedia, and Dorian Electra, who previously tapped Black for their 2020 song “Edgelord.” Dylan Brady of the experimental-pop duo 100 Gecs handles production, pitching up Black’s verses and adding some pounding drums and bass to turn “Friday” into the glitched-out hit it should’ve been along. The remix comes just days after “Friday” went gold in the U.S., recognizing the song for 500,000 equivalent sales units. Last month, Black dropped the instant queer anthem “Girlfriend.”