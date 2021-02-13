Bridgerton fans need not wait till season two of the bodice-ripping period drama for Regé-Jean Page to grace their TV screens once more. Page, who stars as Simon, Duke Of Hastings on the Shonda Rhimes Netflix show, is set to host Saturday Night Live (and likely star in a Bridgerton parody sketch) next week on February 20, alongside musical guest Bad Bunny. Continuing the precedent set by the first three hosts and musical guests of SNL’s 2021 episodes, this will be both Bad Bunny and Page’s SNL debut. Page is currently up for a SAG Award and NAACP Image Award for Bridgerton, while Bad Bunny is nominated for two Grammys for his album, El Ultimo Tour del Mundo. The lineup for SNL’s February 27 episode has not yet been announced.
Regé-Jean Page to Host Steamiest SNL of All Time Next Week
Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage