Renée Zellweger to Grace Network Television in True Crime Series

Fresh off an actual Grammy nomination, future EGOT hopeful Renée Zellweger is set to make her broadcast debut in the true-crime series The Thing About Pam, NBC announced today. The show, based on a true story, focuses on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, which was featured in several popular episodes on NBC’s Dateline. The murder resulted in the conviction of Faria’s husband, Russ, which was later overturned as a a result of the diabolical involvement of Faria’s friend Pam Hupp (set to be played by Zellweger). The story involves multiple murders, a life-insurance policy, and an insane cleanup. Hopefully we get a cute Renée mugshot?