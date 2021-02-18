Photo: Gimlet.

Earlier this month, Reply All kicked off an ambitious miniseries, “The Test Kitchen,” which sought to take on one of the bigger stories about the media’s reckoning with toxic workplace dynamics that took place last summer: the implosion of Bon Appétit due to scandal.

But shortly after the release of its second episode, Reply All seems to be going through a reckoning of its own. On Wednesday evening, Gimlet managing director Lydia Polgreen sent out an internal email announcing that Sruthi Pinnamaneni, the show’s longtime senior reporter who was leading “The Test Kitchen,” was stepping back from the miniseries immediately, while P.J. Vogt, Reply All’s founding co-host, had asked to take a leave of absence from the show as a whole. Vulture has since learned that Vogt’s departure from the show will be permanent.

These developments come after a former staffer, Eric Eddings, published a Twitter thread accusing Pinnamaneni and Vogt specifically of contributing to a “toxic dynamic at Gimlet” that was “near identical” to the Bon Appétit culture depicted in the miniseries. “The BA staffers’ stories deserve to be told, but to me it’s damaging to have that reporting and storytelling come from two people who have actively and AGGRESSIVELY worked against multiple efforts to diversify Gimlet’s staff & content,” Eddings wrote.

The thread went on to lay out a series of allegations against Pinnamaneni and Vogt, depicting them as having actively worked against efforts to diversify the company’s staff and content that were primarily linked to an early workplace campaign to form a union. That union push took place shortly before Spotify’s acquisition of the company in early 2019.

According to the internal email, “The Test Kitchen” was originally meant to be Pinnamaneni’s last story for Reply All before moving on to other projects at the company. It also noted that the company has plans to discuss what comes next for the miniseries. Reply All, one of Spotify’s biggest podcasts, is expected to continue production.

Spotify has yet to provide comment on the matter; the accusations pertain to a period that predates its acquisition of Gimlet and the subsequent changes it has instituted in the company, including the hiring of Polgreen, formerly the editor-in-chief of HuffPost. However, on Wednesday night, Vogt tweeted out an apology with the announcement that he was temporarily stepping back from the show. “I deeply failed as an ally during the unionization era at Gimlet,” he wrote. “I did not intend to stop the unionization effort, and I am very glad it succeeded … I’m not done working, but I don’t think anyone needs me taking up space right now.” Pinnamaneni also posted an apology of her own.

Here’s the full text of the email from Polgreen: