Foo Fighters, Dionne Warwick, and Jay-Z Lead 2021 Rock Hall of Fame Nominations

Sixteen genre-defying nominees have made the cut. Photo: Getty Images

At last, something to celebrate! The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has released its nominee list for the 2021 induction ceremony, with 16 genre-defying nominees making the cut: Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, and Dionne Warwick. The shortlist will be slashed to reveal the official inductees in May, with the annual ceremony taking place “this fall” in Cleveland, Ohio. Of the nominees, several are first-timers. Foo Fighters and Jay-Z are being recognized in their first year of eligibility, while Blige, the Go-Go’s, Kuti, and Warwick are receiving their inaugural nods. For others, there’s a chance of additional glory: King had previously been inducted into the Rock Hall for her songwriting in 1990; while Turner, along with her musical partner Ike, was inducted in 1992. If inducted yet again, King and Turner will become the second and third female artists to get in the Rock Hall twice, after Stevie Nicks.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Hall was forced to permanently push back the timeframe of future ceremonies. Starting with the current 2021 class, the nominating and voting process will occur in February and May, respectively, and culminate in a fall ceremony. Chatting with Vulture last November, Rock Hall CEO Joel Peresman said that such a timing change was required to properly celebrate the inductees, and he’s “hopeful by next fall in some form that we’ll be able to get together again.” Until then, pour one out for Dave Matthews Band fans. Maybe next year.