Photo: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

It might be a few more months until Disney’s Magic Kingdom is once again flooded with thousands of tourists, but Disney is hoping millions more will be looking for a different kind of vacation to the Happiest Place on Earth. According to the Hollywood Reporter, For All Mankind creator Ronald D. Moore is reportedly spearheading the development of a universe made up of projects based on (what else?) Disney’s “parks and classic films” for Disney+.

Known for his work on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, and his current speculative NASA drama on Apple TV, Moore’s forthcoming Disney+ franchise is reportedly set in the universe of “Disney’s beloved Magic Kingdom.” The franchise will include a television show, The Society of Explorers and Adventurers, that takes place “in a world where all the themed lands and characters of the Disney parks and classic films actually exist in another reality.” Moore will write and executive produce the series.

Per THR, Moore is also working with the Disney Imagineering Team to explore which existing Disney characters, park attractions, or classic movie properties can serve as the kicking-off point for a film or TV show, Pirates of the Caribbean-style. To whit, Moore is already working on a Swiss Family Robinson series with Crazy Rich Asians director John M. Chu.

Moore and Disney probably have a vault filled with ideas, but in case they want our two cents, we’d like to float the idea for an alternate history Congressional drama featuring a young Bob Dole. Stay with us. The title? Dole Whip.