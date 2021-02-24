Ronny Chieng Signs Netflix Deal for Three New Comedy Specials

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Funny man is Ronny Chieng is giving us not one, not two, but three new comedy projects on Netflix. Per Variety, The Daily Show senior correspondent has inked a deal with the streaming platform that includes two new stand-up specials as well as a documentary-style comedy special co-starring comedian Daniel Fung. The projects will mark Chieng’s return to the platform after the success of his 2019 comedy special Asian Comedian Destroys America. The docu-comedy special billed as a “semi-scripted road trip comedy” will reportedly follow Chieng and Fung as they travel across America, visiting the nation’s Chinatowns in an effort to support local businesses and shine a light on Asian-American culture. Sounds like Chieng will be pretty busy as he’s writing, executive producing and starring in the road-trip comedy. Asian Comedian Destroys America? More like, Asian Comedian Conquers Netflix.