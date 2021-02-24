Funny man is Ronny Chieng is giving us not one, not two, but three new comedy projects on Netflix. Per Variety, The Daily Show senior correspondent has inked a deal with the streaming platform that includes two new stand-up specials as well as a documentary-style comedy special co-starring comedian Daniel Fung. The projects will mark Chieng’s return to the platform after the success of his 2019 comedy special Asian Comedian Destroys America. The docu-comedy special billed as a “semi-scripted road trip comedy” will reportedly follow Chieng and Fung as they travel across America, visiting the nation’s Chinatowns in an effort to support local businesses and shine a light on Asian-American culture. Sounds like Chieng will be pretty busy as he’s writing, executive producing and starring in the road-trip comedy. Asian Comedian Destroys America? More like, Asian Comedian Conquers Netflix.
Ronny Chieng Signs Netflix Deal for Three New Comedy Specials
Photo: AFP via Getty Images