Rosamund Pike Thumbs a Pineapple’s Hexagonal ‘Butt Plug’

Photo: Rosamund Pike/Instagram

Happy month 11 of quarantine! Would you like to learn a new parlor trick? Rosamund Pike, fueled by a late night of waiting to tape a talk-show appearance, has just the thing for legal adults: She can open up a pineapple (also known as the Psych symbol; or one of southern hospitality) without using a knife. Just make sure your kids are in bed before you hit play. As Pike cheerfully demonstrated on Instagram Live, “the hexagonal-shaped area at the bottom of the pineapple” can be infiltrated by your own hands even if it “feels faintly medical” or, uh, like something else entirely. “I’m trying not to say butt plug, but, you know,” she offered, “it’s at the base of the fruit, and it does seem to be a kind of plug.” Once you get the rectum out of the way, be prepared for a succulent feast of pineapple chunks. “This must be what writers feel when inspiration hits,” Pike concluded. “It’s like a sun or a constellation.” Or vibrating toys.