Rose Leslie Will Get All Timey-Wimey in HBO’s The Time Traveler’s Wife Series

Photo: Shutterstock/Shutterstock

The “Modern Love” column would have a field day with these two. Rose Leslie has landed the titular role in HBO’s adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife, bringing her back to the network that once killed her with an arrow through the chest. Deadline reports that starring alongside Leslie will be Theo James, and if you haven’t devoured the original Audrey Niffenegger novel yet, here’s what to expect with this couple: An artist (Leslie) falls in love in a dashing librarian (James) who just happens to have a genetic condition that makes him time travel unpredictably and uncontrollably. And she can’t even go with him! Yeah, it’s not an ideal situation. Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat is leading the adaptation, which has been in development at HBO for several years. (One of Moffat’s most popular Doctor Who episodes, in fact, was directly inspired by the novel.) Maybe he’ll write in a TARDIS.