RuPaul’s Drag Race Is Serving Face (Masks) in COVID-19 Documentary Special

You know those days in school when the teacher would roll in a TV and instead of doing classwork you’d get to watch a nice educational video? The RuPaul’s Drag Race equivalent of that is happening in two weeks when, in lieu of a new episode, Drag Race will air a behind-the-scenes documentary special about how they filmed the currently airing season during the coronavirus pandemic. The teaser for the doc shows queens like Symone and LaLa Ri wearing face shields over their mugs, and Kandy Muse saying encouraging things like, “my hands are washed.” Towards the end of the trailer, Tamisha Iman says, “I’ve survived corona, I’ve survived cancer, I’m not going to tell you what else I’ve survived, just trust me, I’ve survived some things.” RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep A Good Queen Down will air Friday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

