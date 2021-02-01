Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

Based on Ryan Coogler’s brand-new deal with Disney, “Wakanda Forever” is more than just a catchphrase; it’s a programming strategy. According to Deadline, the Black Panther director’s Proximity Media has signed an exclusive five-year TV deal with Disney to develop new television projects. Seeing as how Black Panther 2 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022, it makes sense that the first show out of the gate would also return to the Marvel superhero’s iconic homeland. Per Deadline, the forthcoming show will reportedly be “a drama based in the Kingdom of Wakanda for Disney+.”

“It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella,” Coogler said in a statement Monday. “We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share.”

The deal will reportedly also allow Coogler and Proximity to develop series across Walt Disney Company’s many divisions, so it seems likely that we’re looking at Wakanda not only Forever, but Continually and Consistently, too.