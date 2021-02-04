Ryan Seacrest Is Walking Off E!’s Live From the Red Carpet

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

This pandemic awards season has been devoid of many things, among them nominations for I May Destroy You and Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic working the red carpet for E! The former may have changed with today’s SAG Award nominations, but the latter doesn’t look likely to, with Seacrest stepping down from his position as one of E!’s Live From the Red Carpet hosts. Breaking the news on Instagram, the 14-year red-carpet veteran wrote, “I’ve decided to move on to new adventures. I’ll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana. Thanks to everyone for watching all these years.” Seacrest is the creator and executive producer of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is also set to end at E! this year. Notably, Seacrest didn’t abandon his red-carpet role in 2018, when he faced sexual-harassment allegations amid the Time’s Up reckoning in Hollywood.

Rancic, meanwhile, remains on E!’s red-carpet lineup. Here’s to red carpets returning in time for her to talk to Christina Applegate again at this fall’s Emmys.