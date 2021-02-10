Sabrina Carpenter Gets Drenched Again While Performing ‘Skin’

She’s still dry here, but not for long. Photo: YouTube

Sabrina Carpenter just can’t catch a break. Last night on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the singer got rained on while performing “Skin” inside a warehouse (after getting snowed on while cuddling with her music-video bae). For the song’s television debut, Carpenter also switched up the vocals on her hit, singing the first verse to a few different notes. In an interview with Corden, she addressed the alleged love triangle surrounding the song, saying, “People will make a narrative out of something always, you know, and I think this was like a really interesting song for people to kind of misinterpret and make into something that it wasn’t really supposed to be in the first place.” Unsure how you misinterpret “Maybe ‘blonde’ was the only rhyme,” but okay. Watch the full performance below: