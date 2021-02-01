Photo: Sabrina Carpenter/YouTube

For someone who doesn’t let drama get “under her skin,” it sure seems like something itchy is happening to Sabrina Carpenter. The singer just dropped the video for her song “Skin,” largely seen as a response to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.” The video is rife with references to her alleged love triangle with Joshua Bassett and Rodrigo — it not only features a Bassett look-alike but a literal car. Carpenter and Josh 2.0 kiss in bed during a snowstorm, eat dinner together, and dance in the living room as something (perhaps … the drama?) threatens to knock the house down. Then we see Carpenter sitting atop the aforementioned car as she sings in the rain. For someone who got her driver’s license at least four years ago, she should know that’s not safe! If you want to further decode all the references in the video, watch below: