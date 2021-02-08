SAG-AFTRA Permanently Bans Donald Trump From Readmission

Photo: Getty Images

If Donald Trump is writing Home Alone 3 on spec just to give himself a speaking role, he might want to focus his energies elsewhere. In an announcement released Sunday, SAG-AFTRA’s National Board announced that they passed a resolution Saturday banning the former president from admission to the union, citing “his antagonism of the union’s journalist members and disregard for the values and integrity of the union.”

“Preventing Donald Trump from ever rejoining SAG-AFTRA is more than a symbolic step,” SAG-AFTRA’s president Gabrielle Carteris said in a press release. “It is a resounding statement that threatening or inciting harm against fellow members will not be tolerated. An attack against one is an attack against all.”

The decision follows Trump’s resignation from the organization on Thursday, when he declared “Who cares!” about SAG’s decision to launch a disciplinary expulsion process against him. Knowing him, Trump undoubtedly took today’s news with the same grace, civility, and decorum he was known for before he was forced off Twitter following last month’s pro-Trump Capitol riot.