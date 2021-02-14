Saturday Night Live Will Have You Questioning Your Wine-Related Home Deco

Even before the quarantine had most of the United States riding through each week atop their bar cart, the concept of the self-aware “wine mom” combined our nation’s love of funny home decor and our collective reliance on alcohol to deal with the crushing pressure of modern parenthood. In this week’s Saturday Night Live, Aidy Bryant’s birthday girl comes face-to-face with her friend’s enthusiastic encouragement of her dependence on a bottle or two to get through the day. “I like you better when I’m effed up,” her gifts read. “Hey barkeep, I wanna die tonight.” Sure, it might be a painful way to realize that everyone knows about your secret trampoline hideaway, but then again, everything does happen for a riesling.

