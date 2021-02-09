Dory Will Keep Swimming With Search Party’s Season 5 Renewal

Photo: Jon Pack/HBO Max

All right, now that murder and kidnapping are out of the way, how about the quartet break the ice with a misdemeanor instead? Perhaps a light infraction? Or at least a petty offense? HBO Max has renewed the painfully millennial Search Party for a fifth season, with stars Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early, and Meredith Hagner all returning to their roles as Brooklyn’s unluckiest denizens. In addition to Search Party’s renewal, the streaming service handed a two-year overall deal with co-creators Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss, with the duo developing new projects beyond the show. “Potential titles for upcoming shows include Monkeys Love Manhattan and The Pineapple Predicament,” they joked in a statement. “Those aren’t actual shows we would ever pitch, but it exhibits that we can make up titles if we need to.” At the end of Search Party’s current season, viewers were led to believe that Dory (Shawkat) had met her fiery death thanks to her kidnapper (Cole Escola), but a surrealist twist revealed that it had all been a dream. Yeah, we were confused, too.