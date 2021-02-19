Mr. Big May Leave Sex and the City at the Altar for Real

Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

The Sex and the City reboot, or as it’s formally called And Just Like That, is sounding less and less like a fun reboot and more like a tale of three women who’ve lost everything. In addition to having no Samantha, Page Six is now reporting that Chris Noth, otherwise known as Mr. Big, will not be appearing in the limited series on HBO Max. This leaves us with all kinds of questions: did Samantha and Big run off together? Will Aidan return? If so, why? Doesn’t he have self-esteem?? He’s too good to be treated this badly!

But wait, there’s an even darker suggestion in this Page Six report: David Eigenberg, who plays Miranda Hobbes’s husband Steve, is still in only in negotiations to appear in the series. This puts the project at risk of being about two women whose lives have completely fallen apart and Charlotte, who simply cannot be expected to bake that many muffins. Of course, there’s also still no official word on whether Evan Handler will reprise his role as Charlotte’s husband Harry. So hopefully they at least got Elizabeth Taylor (the dog.)