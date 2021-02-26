Shadow and Bone Teaser: Uh-Oh, the Villain Is Hot

Gird your loins, the brand-new teaser for this YA fantasy is equal parts terrifying and … kind of hot? Following the traditions of the Hunger Games and Divergents that came before it, the new Netflix original, based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, centers on a bad-ass heroine and the eye candy she has to deal with on her way to revolution. Meet soldier and orphan Alina Starkov, who unleashes an incredible superpower that could help her set her people free. Alina, played by Jessie Mei Li, is pulled away from her home and sent to train with an elite army of magical soldiers called Grisha, who are battling against the monstrous Shadow Fold. “To destroy it, we need a miracle,” a deceptively charming voice says. The trailer gives fans their first glimpse of Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan. The teaser trailer was unveiled during Friday’s IGN Fan Fest at a panel featuring Bardugo, who also executive produces, showrunner Eric Heisserer, and the show’s stars. Shadow and Bone premieres on Netflix April 23, 2021.

Related