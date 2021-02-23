Quar Goss Confirmed: Shailene Woodley Is, In Fact, Engaged to Aaron Rodgers

That “Woody Allen is going to host Saturday Night Live” rumor probably isn’t going to bear fruit (though, could you imagine?! now?! of all times?!), but tonight, Deux Moi came through in a big way. The Instagram gossip hub floated some of the first reports about Shailene Woodley’s secret engagement to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and on Monday, the Mauritanian actress herself confirmed the rumor that the two are betrothed while visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the film, which costars Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Tahar Rahim. “I’ve been reading that, too,” Woodley joked about the gossip. “It’s kind of funny. Yes, we are engaged.”

And if you doubted those engagement rumors since we collectively only realized they were dating earlier this month, well, that’s on us for getting our timelines wrong. Reveals Woodley, she and Rodgers have been engaged for a while now. “For us, it’s not new news,” she says. “So, it’s kind of fun. Everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we’re like, ‘yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’”

“I never thought I’d be engaged to somebody who threw balls for a living,” Woodley laughs. “But he’s really just so good at it.” She also confirms the pair met during the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning she has yet to attend a pro-football game. “When we met, I knew he was a football guy,” Woodley muses. “But I didn’t know what kind of a football guy he was, and I’m still constantly learning.”