Shailene Woodley Is Dating Jeopardy! Enthusiast Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley’s latest role: Cheesehead. According to E! News, the Big Little Lies actress is in a long-distance quarantine relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback and Jeopardy! guest host Aaron Rodgers, and a source says that “they have kept things private and low-key.” The source says that they “continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers, but they also make time for each other.” Rodgers has been in Wisconsin for an NFL season that recently ended, and Woodley is in Montreal filming a crime drama called Misanthrope. The Wisconsin/Montreal divide probably gives them plenty in common to talk about and bond over, like snow, for one, and cheese curds, for another. Good for Shailene!