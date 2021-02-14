Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

When it comes to public displays of affection, most people’s hackles raise somewhere between handholding with a close-mouthed peck, and, let’s say, kissing your lover’s bare foot while starring directly into camera. If your tolerance for PDAs falls closer to the latter, have Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello got a Valentine’s Day post for you! “I kiss your foot cuz I love you,” the Wonder singer wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of his lips pressed to Cabello’s bare foot. Replied the Romance singer in the comments, “Love you papo.”

If, however, bare foot kisses are simply too cursed for a Valentine’s Day message, don’t snap all of Cupid’s arrows and set them alight in a Dumpster just yet. Over on her Insta, Camila Cabello posted a holiday message with no visible foot kissing at all. “My Valentine’s got a ponytail! happy love and friendship day @shawnmendes,” she wrote. After which they might have gone back to making out with each other’s feet, but as long as it’s out of camera range, that’s their business and a beautiful way to spend February 14.