Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

In December, FKA twigs, the stage name of singer Tahliah Barnett, filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, accusing the actor of physical and sexual abuse. According to People, LaBeouf’s lawyers have now submitted their legal response to the singer’s suit, in which the actor “denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]’s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever.”

In the suit, Barnett describes “relentless abuse” at the hands of the actor, alleging sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress, ranging from LaBeouf giving her an STD to choking her to strictly mandating how many times the singer had to “kiss and touch” him each day. “What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” Barnett told the New York Times. “I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

LaBeouf’s lawyers also assert that her claim of sexual battery should be dismissed as “none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual,” and ask that Barnett be required to pay the actor’s legal fees and “further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.”

In response to the singer’s initial public accusations, LaBeouf didn’t directly address Barnett’s lawsuit, but said he had “no excuses” for his behavior. “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” he told the Times. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Following the abuse claims, LaBeouf was dropped from Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling and, as of last week, is no longer being represented by his talent agency CAA. The actor is reportedly currently undergoing in-patient treatment.