Today Hulu dropped the first teaser for the final season of Shrill, premiering on May 7. Reinvigorated from her breakup, we see Annie (Aidy Bryant) sleeping with someone new, driving an ATV, and (once again) being loud. There are clubbing clothes and not a mask in sight, so we’re guessing this is a COVID-free world (what a dream). Based on Lindy West’s Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman, the comedy will have one final eight-episode season, and wrapped up filming in Portland, Oregon, in the fall. Last we saw her, Annie had opened the door to a possible relationship between herself and Lamar (Akemnji Ndifornyen), but we’re just hoping for one more “fat babe pool party” before it all ends. Watch the full teaser above.

