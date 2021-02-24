Spider-Man 3 Gets an Ominous Title: No Way Home

A hero to us all, Zendaya, standing with Tom Holland. Photo: @SpiderManMovie/Twitter

The title of Marvel’s next Spider-Man movie has been announced, and our Spidey sense is telling us it’s the real deal. Stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon appear in a short teaser and “inadvertently” reveal the title, Spider-Man: No Way Home, while they moan about director Jon Watts never telling them anything. Each actor shared a different title last night, “Phone Home,” “Home Slice,” and “Home Wrecker,” then commented on one another’s posts, majorly confused. “He gave us a fake name again,” Holland says to his unsurprised sidekicks in the teaser. “I just don’t understand why he keeps doing this.” Uh, our Spidey sense is tingling again. Holland technically spoiled the existence of both Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home before fans even knew sequels were on the way.

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021

As the camera pans to reveal the title, we see rejected pandemic-related ideas crossed out around it, like “Work From Home,” “Zooming Home,” and “Stay at Home.” But Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t any less bleak. At least now we know one thing for sure about an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film due out in December. Holland has shockingly managed to deny, deny, deny all rumors about a potential crossover with former Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire and their villains, Doc Ock and Electro. But at this point in the MCU, fans are hard-pressed to believe anything he or Marvel says. Just to look dumb when we find out it’s been Agatha all along? Not us!