T.I. & Tiny Series Pauses Production After Sexual-Abuse Allegations

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic

Production on MTV series T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle has paused following various allegations of sexual abuse and coercion against stars T.I., born Clifford Harris, and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris. “We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” MTV told Rolling Stone in a statement. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.” The show began work on a new season in December 2020. Over two dozen victims have accused T.I. and Tiny of pressuring them to take drugs, take off their clothes, and have sex with them or others, according to direct-message conversations posted by Sabrina Peterson, who began collecting the allegations on her Instagram last week. The allegations began after Peterson accused T.I. of holding her at gunpoint. The Harrises denied the allegations at the time, saying in a statement, “Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson.” They further threatened to “take appropriate legal action,” but no charges have been publicly filed.