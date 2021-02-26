Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Between Miss Americana, folklore, evermore, and her rerecorded hits, Taylor Swift really gave 2020 her musical all. The one thing the singer couldn’t give fans, however, was her Lover concert tour, in support of the titular 2019 album. Scheduled to kick off last April and run through August, the tour was postponed following the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Like thousands of her fellow musicians, Swift remained hopeful that she’d eventually be able to reschedule the concerts. On Friday, however, the singer announced her postponed concerts have officially been canceled. Writes Swift, “I’m so sorry.”

“I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you,” the singer tweeted in a statement Friday. “It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about. I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postposed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule.”

“This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future,” Swift continues. “I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I missed you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.”

