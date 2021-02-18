Taylor Swift and Haim Join Forces Once Again on ‘Gasoline’ Remix

Can’t get enough of “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” but ready for something new? Luckily for you, Taylor Swift simply refuses to get out of the booth and has her voice to the Haim sisters, who have decided to employ her talents on a remix of their track “Gasoline” off of their Grammy-nominated album Women in Music. This isn’t the first collab between Swift and the three sisters, as Haim was featured on Swift’s evermore track “no body, no crime.” The sisters took to Instagram to share their matching Amelie-inspired asymmetrical bangs hair styles (very chic), and why they chose to enlisted Swift to lend her voice to the “Gasoline” remix. “Since we released wimpiii in june, taylor had always told us that gasoline was her favorite,” the caption reads, “so when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her. she brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life.” Along with the “Gasoline” remix, Haim dropped an updated version of “3am” featuring Thundercat. Check out the updated versions of “Gasoline” and “3 am” and vibe out with Haim, Thundercat, and Taylor Swift.

