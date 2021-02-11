Taylor Swift’s Rerecorded Releases Will Start With Fearless

Taylor Swift Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Grab your guitar and ball gown. Taylor Swift is ready to drop the first of her rerecordings. The pop star is taking it back to her country roots with the rerelease of “Love Story” at midnight. Swift announced the news on Good Morning America Thursday, revealing that her version of Fearless is all finished. The rerecording will feature six extra songs that were previously unreleased. “My version of Fearless will have 26 songs on it because I’ve decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original Fearless album, but I’ve now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only the songs that made it on the album but the songs that almost made it,” she said. “The full picture.”

EXCLUSIVE: @taylorswift13 is dropping a new re-recorded version of her song “Love Story” at midnight! She tells @GMA she has re-recorded her entire “Fearless” album and gives us a sneak peek at the new cover! 💛💛 #TaylorSwiftOnGMA https://t.co/UQUu2QuE6O pic.twitter.com/8ZvZBmvgiR — Good Morning America 💛💛 (@GMA) February 11, 2021

Swift unveiled the sepia-toned album cover on social media, along with a note reflecting on making this album as a teen and her decision to rerecord it after music manager Scooter Braun bought (and later sold) the rights to her first five albums. Since she can’t ever just have a moment, cryptographer Swift had to drop in an Easter egg. The random capitalized letters in her note appear to spell out “April Ninth,” hopefully when we can expect to see Fearless (Taylor’s Version) hit the airwaves. Fans obviously figured out her announcement before GMA went live, discovering new “TS” emoji on Twitter hashtags #ItsALoveStory, #FearlessTaylorsVersion, and #TaylorsVersion. “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” was previewed in a Match.com ad starring Ryan Reynolds last year. It’s been 13 years and several albums since the release of Fearless, the album that sent unknowing fans on a lifelong code-breaking journey. At midnight, it’s time to start all over again.

I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021