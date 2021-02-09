Peacock Says ‘I Do’ to The Best Man Limited Series Starring Original Cast

Morris Chestnut in The Best Man Holiday. Photo: Universal Pictures

Peacock sees Netflix’s acquisition of UPN classics and raises with a limited series based on The Best Man. The newbie streaming service has ordered the ten-episode limited dramedy The Best Man: The Final Chapters from writer and director Malcolm D. Lee. Produced with former Insecure exec Dayna Lynne North, the series is bringing together the original cast of stars, including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau. “Here we go! The band is back together!” Lee said in a statement, per Deadline. “I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise. We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in The Best Man universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

It’s been 22 years since the old college friends originally reunited for a wedding. Fourteen years later, it got a Christmas-themed sequel, The Best Man Holiday. The Best Man: The Final Chapters joins several revivals and remakes of classic Universal shows at Peacock, including Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster. Lee is bringing back childhoods with Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James, and North is the co-writer and executive producer of Young Love, the series based on the Oscar-winning short Hair Love. What else is there to say except happy Black History Month!