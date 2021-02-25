The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Teaser: Dystopia, Sweet Dystopia

The revolution is here and, no, it won’t be televised, but you can stream it on Hulu beginning April 28. The Handmaid’s Tale returns for its fourth season and, frankly, a dystopia that isn’t ours sounds nice right about now. In the brand-new teaser, Elisabeth Moss’s death-defying June is gearing up to fight back against the oppressive Gilead leadership. “She’s out there planning who knows what kind of atrocities to visit upon our righteous nation,” Ann Dowd’s Aunt Lydia rages. The fight for justice — and vengeance — won’t be without a few casualties. The critically acclaimed cast returns, including Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger. The series, based on Margaret Atwood’s novels, was renewed for a fifth season late last year, after production on season four was delayed due to the coronavirus shutdown. Another season of exhilaratingly hit-or-miss needle drops — yes, that’s Billie Eilish in the teaser — is on its way.

