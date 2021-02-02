The Nevers Trailer: Touch, Don’t Look

In a trailer that’s somehow not soundtracked to a certain song by the Doors, HBO’s newest drama, The Nevers, finally asks the burning questions we have about Victorian-era London: Was there a secret steampunk sorority of women who possess magic through the power of touch? And what happens when they touch something? (Before we go any further, yes, this was the show that Joss Whedon exited amid misconduct allegations.) A widow (Laura Donnelly) and inventor (Ann Skelly) are among those who can manifest these abnormal abilities, which are dismissed by the city’s men as being “a power that mocks God” and “a defect in character.” Well, maybe they’d feel differently if they could conjure up their own fireballs or walk on water. Jealous much? The six-episode series will premiere in April.

