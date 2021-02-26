Real World Season 1 Reunion Drops Trailer, Gen X Weeps

The first trailer for The Real World Homecoming: New York is here, and it should probably come with a content warning for Gen X audiences: “The video you are about to see may cause intense feelings of nostalgia, lumps-in-throat, misty eyes and the realization you are officially #old.” In case you missed it, new streamer Paramount+ recently reunited all seven cast members of the original, made-in-1992-New York installment of MTV’s The Real World and put them back in the exact same SoHo loft which made them (and the show) famous. There’s been a tight lid on any and all information about the series, so today’s roughly two-minute promo offers the first chance to see what happened when seven O.G. reality stars left their everyday existences to live together once more and have their lives digitally taped, this time in the middle of a global pandemic.

For the maximum emotional impact, you should really stop reading now and just click play. If you insist on (very mild) spoilers, however, the trailer confirms that every one of the seven cast members is looking great (though Andre’s hair is still out of control); Heather and Julie B. are still season one’s best roommates; and like the rest of the country, our seven strangers are still fighting over the issue of race. Also, Soul II Soul’s Back to Life is still a jam. The first installment of the six-episode The Real World Homecoming: New York begins streaming next Thursday, Mar. 4, the same day the current CBS All Access transforms into Paramount+. Future episodes will debut weekly on the new service. And if enough of you sign up for Paramount+ and watch, maybe we’ll get The Real World Homecoming: Hawaii.