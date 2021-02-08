Jenny Han Takes the Swooning to Amazon with The Summer I Turned Pretty Series

The YA queen herself. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Just in time to fill the void left by To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Amazon has ordered a television adaptation of another Jenny Han novel series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, the studio announced in a release today. In addition to writing the pilot, Han is set to executive-produce the eight-episode season, which will come out later this year. The series “hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship,” according to the release. “It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.” The book trilogy began publication in 2009 and focuses on Isabel “Belly” Conklin, who summers at the beach with family friends. Hopefully, the queen of the YA rom-com can send us those vibes for summer 2021.