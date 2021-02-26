The Terminator Will Be Back as a Netflix Anime Series

Photo: CBS via Getty Images

Modern-day Hollywood basically demands original IP you can melt down in a vat of molten steel and reshape into five sequels, a TV show and two web series, so what better cyborg assassin to revive for another dystopian adventure than the Terminator himself? According to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix and Skydance Media, which currently owns the rights to The Terminator, will be developing an anime based on the ‘80s sci-fi action hero, created by James Cameron and portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger on the screen.

Per THR, The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin will serve as executive producer and showrunner for the show, which is being produced in conjunction with Production I.G., the Japanese animation house behind Ghost in the Shell, among other series.

“Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart,” Tomlin said in a statement. “I’m honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations, and has real guts.” And, hey, if the anime could maybe dig a tiny bit deeper into how, exactly, people time travel in the Terminator universe, that would be great, too.