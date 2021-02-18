This Week in Comedy Podcasts: Joel Kim Booster on Secure the Gag

Joel Kim Booster Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Comedy Central

Secure the Gag - Joel Kim Booster

Each week on Secure the Gag, Nathan Pearson invites fellow queer comedians to chat about how they’ve used online platforms to sidestep mainstream gatekeepers, build a career, and, of course, to secure that bag. This week’s guest is Joel Kim Booster, who’s swiftly secured multiple high-end luxury bags ever since his 2016 set on Conan introduced him to a wider audience. The comedian, writer, and actor talks with Pearson about the difference between that first Conan set, which was identity heavy, and his second set, where he felt freer to be more experimental and goofy. They also chat about their mutual hunky Russian barber, the trend of reality shows about rich Asian families, Booster’s dream gig as a regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! coming true, and the very funny trend of Booster and other NYC comedians trolling lazy entertainment publications with the very simple gag of tweeting that they’re much more powerful than they really are. For the record, Booster did not direct a Normani music video, Ayo Edebiri is not the showrunner of The Kominsky Method, and Abby Govindan is not the creator of Emily in Paris. But also … maybe let’s just pretend they are? —Pablo Goldstein

Listen: Spotify | Apple | Website

Scam Goddess – The Stealing Starlets With Matt Rogers

It feels a little bit like worlds colliding as Laci Mosley, the Scam Goddess, welcomes one half of Las Culturistas, Matt Rogers, in front of her con-gregation to talk about hard-core cons and skeevy rip-offs. These two are already barely controlled balls of high energy, but get them together and BAM, the audio levels are off the charts on this one. They start off talking about people doing lightweight scammy stuff when they were in college and how tipping in restaurants was a by-product of slavery, but then they get into the main event: a dude with a made-up name of Robert St. John who moved to L.A. to become a comedian but became a pimp along the way and while under house arrest for his own crimes orchestrated a string of bank robberies using prostitutes to pull off the heists. So deliciously ballsy! It’s definitely a feel-good lovefest between Mosley and Rogers, and they are in sync with their disdain for the last scam of the show: a teenage girl who ripped people off claiming she only had six months to live. Boo! You’re left with the distinct feeling that Rogers may be back for a second dose of scammery sooner rather than later. —Marc Hershon

Listen: Spotify | Apple | Website

Bitch Sesh - RHSLC: Reunion Part 1

Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider’s Bitch Sesh, best known as a podcast dedicated to breaking down Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise, opens with and dedicates a lot of time to another reality show this week. It’s a delightful detour that sees guests June Diane Raphael and Elizabeth Laime drop by to discuss all things Sister Wives with dutiful watcher Wilson. Even for listeners unfamiliar with the show, there’s humor to be found in the Brown family rundown. The latest shenanigans occurring in their plural marriage center around patriarch Cody’s dream of a compound on Coyote Pass, which the women worry “may never come to pass.” Listening to them call out Cody, a perpetual schemer, er dreamer, provides comedy and catharsis in equal measure. Later, Schneider and Matt McConkey get back to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to dish on the debut season’s first reunion episode. It’s worth the wait when they declare it’s fair game to make fun of Brooks Marks, the adult son of cast member Meredith Marks, despite what his mother says. Tune in and escape into what passes for reality on TV. —Becca James

Listen: Spotify | Apple | Website

