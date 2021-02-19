Tichina Arnold Had Frank Oz Direct Her as Miss Piggy

The best part of any episode of ﻿Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well are the memories. And this one got us some real gems, folks. We got Beth Behrs, one of the titular 2 Broke Girls, and Tichina Arnold, whose legendary career has spanned decades, from the iconic role of Pam in Martin to Rochelle in Everybody Hates Chris, and who now co-stars with Behrs in the CBS comedy The Neighborhood, which was renewed on Wednesday for a fourth season. But even before she was going toe-to-toe with Martin in defense of Gina, Arnold was working as a child actor in films like the Frank Oz movie-musical Little Shop of Horrors. Luckily for us, Behrs asked her to share some memories of making the film, and they did not disappoint.

First, there’s the John Candy of it all. “When John Candy came on the set, I mean, it was just infectious,” she said. “He made everybody laugh from the moment he got on until the moment he left.” She remembers Steve Martin as more reserved, though they did share a moment of trauma when a trailer they were in tipped over and Arnold fell right on top of the banjo (and comedy) legend: “I’m like lookin’ at him, I’m like ‘Oh my God, I’m on Steve Martin!’” But probably the best part is when she reveals what it was like to work with Oz as a director. “I made him direct me in the voice of Miss Piggy,” she said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, do it, do it in the voice!’ That’s all I cared about.” Some people just know how to live.

