Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Rollover Car Crash in L.A.

Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tiger Woods has been hospitalized after crashing his car in a rollover accident, police told TMZ and other outlets. The LA County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 7 a.m. between Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes, California, and golf star Woods was “the driver and sole occupant.” Police also said emergency responders had to use the jaws of life to get Woods out of the car — which, in footage on MSNBC, appears to have crashed into a field on the side of the road. Woods’s agent told TMZ that the 82-time PGA Tour winner is currently in surgery for leg injuries. A police source told the outlet the department did not believe alcohol factored into the crash, but could not rule out other substances. Woods previously pled guilty to reckless driving after being charged with a DUI in 2017; he claimed at the time it was the result of prescription medication.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021