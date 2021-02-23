HBO Rolls Out a Teaser for Tina Documentary

Like they’re on a river, HBO is rollin’ the first teaser for its Tina Turner documentary, Tina. The documentary is set to take a wide look at the musician’s career, from her beginnings in the late 1950s to her second act in the ’80s, promising new footage and interviews, including with the woman herself. In the teaser, Turner talks about her mother leaving her family when she was young. “It’s all right. You know why?” Turner says over a slow-building, dramatic rendition of “Proud Mary.” “I’m a girl from a cotton field that pulled myself above the destruction and the mistakes. And I’m here for you.” The documentary comes from Oscar- and Emmy-winning directors Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin and rides the news of Turner’s current solo nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (She was already inducted, with her ex-husband, as a member of Ike & Tina Turner.) Tina premieres on HBO on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

