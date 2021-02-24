Tom Holland Faces His Nemesis: Jimmy Fallon Asking About Spider-Man 3 Rumors

Look, Tom Holland signed on to be the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, not Man of Steel. But believe it or not, the 24-year-old Avenger managed to be a vault in his latest interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. Specifically, he denied the fan rumor that Spider-Mans past Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire were making some kind of Wandavision-esque cameo along with villains Doc Ock and Electro. “It would be amazing if they were, but they haven’t told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I’ve read the script from the beginning to the end, so it’d be a miracle if they’d kept that from me.” He doesn’t convince Jimmy Fallon, but seems to do a decent job convincing himself. “At the moment, there is no cameo from the two boys.” Fallon, who — no, this isn’t relevant — for some reason is styled like Harry Styles cosplaying Where’s Waldo?, pushes back a little, because the Marvel Cinematic Powers That Be are known for keeping secrets and spreading misinformation. I mean, they did it to us last night.

Zendaya, Tom and Jacob really woke up and chose violence #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/Jtkn1NDBGv — giuls ◟̽◞̽ (@Giuls2828) February 24, 2021

Tom Holland and his Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon each posted a never-before-seen still from the blockbuster along with a decoy title on social media. “So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title,” Holland wrote under a Spider-Man: Phone Home poster. “Can’t wait for you lot to see what we have been up to.” Over on Zendaya’s ’gram, she’s got Spider-Man: Home Slice and Batalon’s advertising Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker. Enough with the mind games, Jon Watts!